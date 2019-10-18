October 18, 2019 Tweet

Francis H. Dummer - 1930-2019

Francis H. Dummer of Dayton, Oregon, died October 16, 2019.

Francis was born on January 14, 1930, in New Ulm, Minnesota, to Andrew and Margaret Dummer. In 1943, the family moved to Mt. Angel, Oregon, where he attended St Mary’s Grade School and graduated from Mt. Angel Prep. He proudly served his country as a sergeant with the U.S. Army in Korea for two years and then returned home to marry his sweetheart, Bernice Jeli, on October 1, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church In Mt. Angel.

He completed a bachelor’s degree from Saint Martin’s College in Olympia, Washington, and a master’s in education from Oregon College of Education. He served as superintendent of schools in Detroit, Dayton, The Dallas, Halsey and Monroe, Oregon.

Francis was a small woodlands owner, pianist and avid accordion player. He served with the Dayton volunteer fire department, and was a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion and Yamhill County Historical Society. He was a member of St James Catholic Church in McMinnville, Oregon, and a 69-year member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by sisters Margaret (Bill) Hagman and Stella (Vin) Beyer; and brothers Father Tony Dummer, OMI, and Arthur Dummer. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Dummer of Dayton, Oregon; daughters Mary(Tony) Spiering of North Plains, Oregon, and Dianne (Richard) Perkins of Centralia, Washington; sons Michael (Jennifer) Dummer of Vancouver, Washington, James(Marilee) Dummer of Hood River, Oregon, and John(Cathy) Dummer of Portland, Oregon; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Arlene (Bill) Rodenhurst of Hawaii; and brother, Carl (Kathy) Dummer of Salem, Oregon.

Recitation of the Rosary begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at noon on October 25, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, Oregon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic School or a charity of your choice.