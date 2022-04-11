Four die in fiery Highway 18 crash

Four people died in a fiery two-vehicle crash about two miles east of McMinnville on Highway 18 in the area of Southeast Cruickshank Road Sunday morning.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the scene about 11:30 a.m., according to the Oregon State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined a sedan occupied by four individuals was westbound on the highway when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a motor home driven by Herman Hulshof, 67, of Canada. Both vehicles burst into flames.

The four occupants of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been confirmed. Hulshof and a passenger were not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time.

Highway 18 was shut down for more than five hours while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared.

McMinnville Police, McMinnville Fire Department, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and an Oregon Department of Transportation crew assisted with the investigation and cleanup.