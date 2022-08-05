By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • August 5, 2022 Tweet

Former sheriff, school safety manager Crabtree dies; services Friday

Updated with service time.

Former Yamhill County Sheriff Jack Crabtree, who served as McMinnville School District director of safety after retiring from law enforcement, died of cancer Friday in his home near McMinnville. He was 62.

Services are under the direction of Macy & Son Funeral Directors, McMinnville. Graveside services are planned at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in the South Yamhill Cemetery on Southwest McCabe Chapel Road, near McMinnville.

Crabtree served for 30 years in the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, first in corrections, then on patrol and as a detective. He became interim sheriff in 2002 and was elected later that year. He is credited with helping the YCSO recover from financial troubles and make improvements in its services.

He spent 12 years as the 29th sheriff before retiring at the end of 2014.

In early 2015, he joined the school district as its safety manager, a newly created position. He taught educators how to deal with threats to safety, and worked to make buildings safer, as well.

Crabtree was praised by both school district and law enforcement officials, including current Sheriff Tim Svenson, who said Crabtree helped him learn and grow in his work with the YCSO, and former Sheriff Lee Vasquez, who hired Crabtree in 1985.

“He was the right person,” Vasquez said. “He rose through the ranks, became a detective, and I had no doubt he’d be in a position of authority someday.”

Crabtree also drew accolades for his intelligence, tenacity and fairness. "The bar he set in both his personal and his professional life was very high," said Ken Summers, who had called Crabtree a friend for 35 years. Summers worked for the Newberg police for many years before returning to the YCSO as part of the sheriff's administrative team.

"I am so much a better man for having known and walked alongside Jack Crabtree," Summers said. "I know him to have been loyal, consistent, honest, trustworthy, a loving family man, doting husband and a brother in Christ."

Crabtree is survived by his wife, Sherri, and two sons.

Look for a full story about the former sheriff in Tuesday's print edition of the News-Register.