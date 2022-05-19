Former Sheridan FCI staffer pleads guilty to bribery, contraband smuggling

Nickolas Carlos Herrera, formerly an officer at the Federal Correctional Institute in Sheridan, pleaded guilty Thursday to bribery and contraband smuggling.

According to U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon, Herrera admitted to providing contraband and accepting a bribe as a public official in 2019.

He worked at the prison from 2015 until 2019, when he was placed on administrative leave as the FBI investigated the case.

Hunt remains in custody pending trial this fall on federal drug, gun and money laundering charges.

Investigators said Herrera started bringing food, clothing and cigarettes into the prison in the spring of 2019. He gave them to inmate Donte Hunt, 40, in exchange for money.

Later, Herrera brought Hunt marijuana; Suboxone, a Schedule III narcotic; Yeezy brand designer

sneakers, and a cell phone. He obtained the narcotics and other items from Elizabeth

McIntosh, 34, an associate of Hunt who was not locked up.

Investigators said Herrera met McIntosh on multiple occasions to obtain the narcotics and other items and accepted payments from her in cash and through digital services such as PayPal.

Herrera, McIntosh and Hunt were indicted Sept. 24, 2020, by a federal grand jury in Portland on charges of conspiracy and bribery. Herrera and Hunt also were indicted on the contraband charges. All three were arraigned in November.

Herrera and Hunt face maximum sentences of 25 years in prison, a $750,000 fine and five years’ supervised released. McIntosh faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, and five years’ supervised released.

