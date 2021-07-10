Football's Elite Showcase

Rusty Rae/News-Register## The annual Les Schwab Bowl All-Star Football Game, showcasing elite football talent from across Oregon and southwest Washington, was played last Saturday at Linfield University’s Maxwell Field. Prior to the game, members of both the North and South rosters met on the field to shake hands. Newberg’s Owen Hawley (5, in white) greets West Albany’s DeMarcus Houston (6, in blue). Players and fans were also witness to Linfield’s state-of-the-art stadium video board, which was in action for the first time.