Football's Elite Showcase

Rusty Rae/News-Register##
The annual Les Schwab Bowl All-Star Football Game, showcasing elite football
talent from across Oregon and southwest Washington, was played last Saturday at
Linfield University’s Maxwell Field. Prior to the game, members of both the North
and South rosters met on the field to shake hands. Newberg’s Owen Hawley (5, in white) greets West Albany’s DeMarcus Houston (6, in blue). Players and fans were also witness to Linfield’s state-of-the-art stadium video board, which was in action for the first time.
Rusty Rae/News-Register##
South quarterback Jayden Wilson, from Heppner, bombs a
lengthy pass down the sidelines as the North defense shifts coverage in reaction. The South roster ultimately won the exhibition, 31-8, to take a 35-34 lead in the all-time series.
