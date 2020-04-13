Firefighters respond to blaze on Sheridan Road

Alyssa Bartlett photo##Firefighters responded Monday morning to a blaze that destroyed the old Cheers Restaurant and Lounge structure at 985 Sheridan Road. Sheridan/Southwest Polk/West Valley Fire District photo##Flames engulf the old Cheers Restaurant and Lounge off Highway 18 Monday morning.

Multiple units responded to a structure fire about 7:30 a.m. Monday at the former Cheers Restaurant and Lounge site at 985 Sheridan Road.

The first arriving unit reported flames were showing from the wood structure, according to Yamhill Communications agency radio traffic. The fire immediately went to a second alarm. "Heavy fire" through the roof of the structure was being reported almost an hour after the fire was first spotted.

Residents occupying the structure reportedly evacuated safely.

In addition to Sheridan/Southwest Polk/West Valley units, equipment and personnel from Amity and McMinnville was requested.

The building, whcih is more than 7,000 square feet, is visible from Highway 18. The Oregon Department of Transportation has been advised that smoke is expected to blow across the highway, possibily impacting the traffic flow.

Sheridan Road, which connects the highway to downtown Sheridan, was immediately closed.