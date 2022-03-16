Fire destroys Amity pole barn

Multiple agencies responded Friday afternoon to a pole barn fire northwest of Amity, but they couldn’t save the structure or its contents.

The fire was reported at 2:42 p.m. at 18220 Hook and Eye Lane, according to Amity Fire District Capt. Jordan Graybeal. First responding personnel found the 275-by-100-foot wood and metal structure ablaze. Hay was stored inside in addition to some farm equipment.

“It’s just a pile of sheet metal,” Graybeal said. “There’s nothing that remains.”

Firefighters were able to save a larger adjacent structure. It also contained a sizable amount of hay.

A cause of the fire has not been determined. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, according to Graybeal.

Twenty pieces of equipment and more than 50 firefighters from Amity, Dayton, two Polk County agencies and Sheridan responded. The Grand Ronde Fire Department covered the Amity station.