Fire destroys Amity duplex

Photo courtesy Amity Fire District##A Saturday morning fire destroyed both units of a duplex on Sherman Street in Amity. Only one minor injury was r eported.

A Saturday morning fire destroyed a duplex in Amity. Residents of both units escaped unharmed, but the structure and contents are a total loss.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at 206 and 210 Sherman Street about 8:30, according to Amity Fire District spokesperson Scott Law.

The duplex was fully engulfed which necessitated a second alarm for additional equipment and personnel.

Firefighters were inside the structure prior to when flames spread into the attic at which time personnel had to exit for safety. A McMinnville Fire Department ladder struck assisted in supressing the flames from above.

That effort knocked the fire down and allowed ground crews to re-enter the structure.

Law said there were two residents living in the 210 unit and possibly four at 206. A male residing at 206 was treated at the scene for facial injuries sustained while he escaped the home. A dog and two cats also escaped and remained unaccounted for Saturday night.

It's believed the fire started in the laundry room, located between the two units, Law said.

Portions of Getchell, Oak and Sherman streets were closed for nearly three hours. Hydrants at Getchell and Woodson and on Oak Street in front of the high school were accessed.

Thirteen pieces of equipment and 35 firefighters responded to the blaze.

The Amity Fire District was assisted by the Dayton and Sheridan fire districts in addition to McMinnville. Amity Public Works, a Portland General Electric crew, McMinnville Police Department and Oregon State Police also responded.

Residents of the two units are receiving assistance from Lydia's Closet, which is affiliated with Amity Christian Church, and the Red Cross.