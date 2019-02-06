FBI and sheriff seeking victims of photographer

Robert Arnold Koester/2010 Koester/2016 Koester/2018

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and the Carlsbad Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying potential victims of a suspected serial sexual predator.

Robert Arnold Koester, 52, took nude photos of models and is alleged to have sexually assaulted many of them, including people younger than 18. Koester – also known as Bert Kay, Rhake Winter, and Qitooly – has potentially been engaging in these criminal acts since in 1994 and continuing through his initial arrest in Carlsbad, California, on Nov. 13, 2018.

Alleged victims have been identified in multiple cities across the United States. At the time of his arrest, Koester worked as a professional photographer, engaged in the photography of models, primarily on the west coast.

When he was arrested by the Carlsbad Police Department, Koester was living in Southern California. He currently faces 23 felony charges filed by state prosecutors in San Diego County related to that arrest, including child sexual abuse and production of child pornography.

Koester also faces two federal counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in California based on an investigation by the San Diego FBI. He remains in custody in San Diego, California.

Koester owns a farm in the rural Carlton area of Yamhill County, and a joint investigation by the FBI’s Portland Field Office and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.

On Jan. 30, 2019, the Yamhill County Grand Jury charged Koester with 32 felony counts involving four separate victims, one of them a minor. The counts include multiple charges for first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance. Koester’s bail on the Yamhill County counts has been set at $2.5 million.

FBI offices in San Diego and Portland as well as FBI Headquarters have been working with local law enforcement in Carlsbad, California, Yamhill County and elsewhere to coordinate the law enforcement effort to identify potential victims in this case. As a result, the FBI has created a central electronic system to collect information in an effort to identify all potential victims in order to fully investigate this case.

If you or someone you know may have been victimized by Koester, the FBI requests that you complete a secure, confidential online questionnaire.

Information from the public may also be submitted confidentially via email to: ModelCase@fbi.gov.

Identified victims may be eligible for certain services and rights under federal and/or state law. More information is available at fbi.gov/ModelCase.