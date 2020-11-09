Fatal hit-and-run driver sought

The body of an unidentified adult male was found late Sunday morning in the ditch on Durham Lane near Highway 18, about one mile west of McMinnville. He was the victim of a hit-and-run incident.

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the location on a report of a deceased individual who was discovered by a passerby. The initial investigation determined the victim had been struck between 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Evidence left at the scene indicates the suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on Durham toward Highway 18 at the time of the crash.

Vehicle pieces located at the scene are consistent with parts from a 2006-2008 full-size Dodge Ram pickup. The color is likely a dark metallic blue, and the pickup will have significant damage on the front, passenger-side headlight area.

The Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team was activated and continues to work the case. Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact Deputy Steve Wilkinson or Sgt. Don Stackpole at 503-434-7506. The case number to reference is 20-3147.

The victim is not being identified until next-of-kin are notified.