Farm Fest features horses, demos

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Farm Fest also will include demonstrations of an old-fashioned sawmill and other equipment, museum tours, music, family activities and food. It will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Yamhill County History Museum, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, southwest of McMinnville.

Admission is $10 general, $5 for museum members and free for children younger than 12.

The Oregon Draft Horse Breeders Association will operate the competition. The McMinnville event is the largest plowing contest in the Pacific Northwest. It features both mules and draft horses — large, sturdy breeds such as Belgians, Clydesdales, Percherons and English Shires.

For more information, call 503-472-2842 or visit yamhillcountyhistory.org.