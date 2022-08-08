By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • August 8, 2022 Tweet

Fair draws biggest crowd ever, manager says

Rusty Rae/News-Register## Riders spin on the Yo-Yo, one of many rides offered at this year’s Yamhill County Fair & Rodeo. The rides lighted up the evenings, which also featured rodeo shows, a demolition derby and big-name concerts. Fair manager Gary Werth Rusty Rae/News-Register## Michael Gaibler of Carlton leads his steer into the auction ring at the Yamhill County Fair Saturday; Michael went on to win grand champion with a 1,410-pound animal that sold for $35 per pound. The annual livestock auction, featuring animals raised by young FFA and 4-H members, always draws a crowd. This year, it raised a record $844,000. Rusty Rae/News-Register## Charlie Carl and Heather Thomas check a rack of ribs for the perfect amount of doneness during the Yamhill County Fair’s barbecue competition Saturday. The Captain Cook team, which placed fourth, and other teams and individuals started cooking at 8 a.m. in hopes of winning the championship. Rusty Rae/News-Register## William and Walker Whitney and other get a thrill ride on the roller coaster at the Yamhill County Fair. The carnival drew a crowd, Fair Manager Gary Wertz said, in part because it was the only carnival in the county this year.

Drawn by the carnival, the rodeo and numerous concerts, as well as animal exhibits, about 41,000 people crowded the Yamhill County Fairgrounds Aug. 3-6.

Fair manager Gary Wertz said he expected the attendance to have topped 2021, which had previously been the best year ever.

“We knew we’d be busy, and we are,” he said prior to the event’s closing Saturday night.

Last year, he said, people were eager to get out after the isolation of COVID. This year, they felt even more comfortable being in a crowd, and they were hungry for the range of activities offered at the fair.

“People just want things to do,” he said, adding that they’re looking for things to do close to home this year, as well, because of high gas prices.

The carnival was a particular draw. The fair offered the only carnival in Yamhill County this year, since there hadn’t been rides at Turkey Rama or other festivals, Wertz said.

Some families came just for the rides, he said. Others came to see Bullmania on opening night, full rodeo shows or the demolition derby, as well as displays by county residents. Acts such as Night Ranger and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band brought in more fans.

And, as usual, 4-H and FFA members and their animals drew crowds. The annual livestock auction was well-attended on Saturday.

Although not all receipts have been tallied yet, Wertz said he expects fair revenue to be up 15% to 20%.

That’s a great change from 20 years ago, when the fair often ended up in the red, he said.

Since then, the fair board and longtime manager Al Westhoff, from whom Wertz took over, have worked hard to rebuild the fair financially. It’s been in the black for at least 15 years, he said.

And, Westoff said proudly, they’ve kept it as a true county fair that represents local agriculture and local people, rather than an event dominated by outside vendors. “We’re fortunate to still have a county fair,” he said.