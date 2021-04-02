Examiner: Rumors of vaccine death untrue

“There have been no deaths in Yamhill County due to COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Williams, “and none are suspected.”

Williams reported his understanding that questions suggestions of such a death circulated recently on a local Facebook page.

At press time Thursday, the News-Register had not located such online posts, which can be difficult to find due to the proliferation of private Facebook groups. A reporter involved in that search, however, did report finding much misinformation related to the COVID-19 issues.

Williams said he could not comment on any specific death case, but he obtained clearance with the state Medical Examiner’s Office for release of the statement reported above.