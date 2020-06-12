Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum to reopen Monday, June 15

News-Register file photo

Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum will reopen Monday, June 15, with discounted prices.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission will be $20 per person.

Under Phase 2 reopening guidelines, it will have extra precautions in place: physical distancing decals, movement in one direction and a dedicated entrance lane for museum members.

Plasic shields will be in place, and masks will be encouraged. Size of groups and tours will be limited.

Musuem staff members also have increased cleaning protocols.

John Rasmussen, executive director of the museums, said he, staff and volunteers are excited about reopening after months of coronavirus closure.

He said the reduced price and "our expansive indoor exhibit spaces will encourage guests to safely visit the museum and all McMinnville has to offer."

For more information, go to www.evergreenmuseum.org.