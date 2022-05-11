Everett Gary Allison 1942 - 2022

Everett Gary Allison, known to his friends as Gary, was born December 17, 1942, in Seattle, Washington. He was the eldest son of Everett and Bessie Allison. Gary grew up in both Seattle and Portland, Oregon, and graduated in 1961 from Madison High School in Portland. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Portland State University. Gary played football, ran track and wrestled during high school and played football in college. He also briefly served in the army.



Gary was a dreamer and an entrepreneur who started and ran many small businesses during his life. For many years, he was a contractor in both Oregon and Hawaii, but his real passion was farming. He made his home for many years in Hopewell, Oregon, as a dairy farmer and later as a hazelnut grower. After leaving the Hopewell area, he ranched in Ritzville, Washington, and then settled on a small farm in Centerville, Washington. He passed away May 11, 2022, at his farm in Centerville while out checking on his beloved cows.



Gary was also passionate about politics and loved history. He enjoyed historical novels about farming and ranching as well as watching historical documentaries. He enjoyed visiting historical locations and learning about the history of the places he lived. He often expressed he was meant to live in a previous era and had been born 100 years too late. Gary enjoyed many long-standing friendships and was a friend to everyone he met. He was a devoted father and grandfather who spent much of his time attending family events, coaching and cheering his kids, and advising them on all aspects of life.



He is survived by his children, April (Tinitale) Makalea, Amy (Jeffrey) Yates, and Rory (Toscha) Allison; his brother, Mike (Mary) Allison; his grandchildren, Noa and Zeke Allison, Keala Yates, Alyssa Chase; and four great-grandchildren.



Interment was at Hopewell Cemetery in rural Yamhill County, Oregon. A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Carson Bible Church in Carson, Washington.