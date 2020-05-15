Evelyn June Rogallo 1921 - 2020

June, born June 26, 1921, was the youngest of three children of William and Mary Barbara Taylor of Sanger, California.

After high school, June married Vernon Rogallo, an engineering student at California State University, Berkeley. During early marriage, the couple lived in Berkeley, where they started their family. After Vernon's college graduation, the family moved to Culver City, where Vernon was employed at Hughes Aircraft Company.

June's days in Culver City were joyfully filled with the raising of their first two baby girls. Seven years later, the couple welcomed one more baby girl. As a mother and homemaker, June was an excellent cook and baker, with family togetherness especially important to her. She saved her collection of recipes through the decades, and a cookbook was made recently in her honor for the next generations to come. She liked to decorate for the holidays and made her famous salted almonds and fudge for friends and family every year. Her scrumptious chocolate cake was a birthday specialty. She was an avid sewer, especially of her daughters' dresses and in later years, until she was 97, quilts for family members. She was skilled in many crafts and loved her garden. June attended the United Methodist Church in Los Altos, California, when the family was growing up and was an active member of the United Methodist Women.

June was always musically inclined. After her daughters were grown, she became an organ teacher for private students, as well as playing the organ and piano for the church in Scotts Valley, California, where she lived. June and Vernon enjoyed traveling abroad and using their travel trailer to explore North America. When computers came out, June was right there ready to take on the new challenge. While in Scotts Valley, she was introduced to the computer and added that skill to her repertoire so she could keep in touch with family and friends.

The couple retired to McMinnville's Hillside Retirement Community in 2004. They loved McMinnville and surroundings. Vernon passed away in 2005 at Hillside. June continued her quilting with classes and quilting fairs. At age 97, June stopped driving and stopped quilting after she completed her final quilt for her last grandchild. Following football, basketball and tennis was a favorite pastime, and she was an enthusiastic, competitive sports fan. June also greatly enjoyed playing "Hand and Foot" within the community and learning to play "Mahjong" was one of her last challenges.

June passed away May 15, 2020, and is survived by her three daughters, Phoebe Flynn, Diana Clemmer and Mary Corwin; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves several beloved nieces and nephews and treasured friends. Her family was always her greatest happiness. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

As June requested, there will be no funeral service. The family will have a gathering at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Hillside Assisted Living, Lynne Thurston and Maria Hernandez for their devoted friendship and care. Brighton Hospice was her kind, end-of-life advocate in her last weeks.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Brighton Hospice.