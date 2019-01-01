Evan B. Danielson - 1932 - 2019

Evan B. Danielson passed away January 1, 2019. He was born May 30, 1932, in Brady, Nebraska, to Orla and Helen (House) Danielson.

Evan was a self-proclaimed “Mountain Man” and passionate about his love for God, family, friends and his country. Evan will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by wife, Velma (Keightley) Danielson; sons; Bruce Danielson and Lee Danielson; daughters, Terry Johnson and Tammi Knobloch; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019, at the McMinnville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1500 S.W. Old Sheridan Road. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to ADRA, “Adventist Development & Relief Agency” www.adra.org.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.