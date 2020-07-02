Estelline Regina (Boes) Early 1936 - 2020

Estelline Regina (Boes) Early, 83, was born August 13, 1936, to Joe and Lucille Boes in Carlsbad, New Mexico. The first of 18 children, she lived a happy childhood in Carlsbad with her loving family. She left Carlsbad at age 13, riding with siblings in the back of a flatbed truck to Salem, Oregon, where she lived for several years before settling in Gerber, California, where she graduated from Mercy High School in Red Bluff.

After marriage to Joe in 1956, and the births of her seven children, the family moved from California to Oregon in 1974. Estelline worked on the family dairy, then as a nanny, returned to school to get her certification in medical transcribing, and retired after 10 years at Providence Newberg.

Estelline was a devout Catholic and attended church her whole life, including St. James Church here in McMinnville. She was a member of St. Anne’s Circle and active in RCIA, sponsoring a number of people and serving on the collection counting committee for several years.

Estelline was devoted to her family. She loved her home, her large family and playing cards. She was a loving and devoted wife. Estelline was an expert at pie and cookie making and embroidery. Most of all, she was an expert at providing a loving and warm home for all who made their way to her. Her home was a place of love and acceptance where all her family, including grandchildren, great-grands and great-great-grandchildren, were welcomed.

Estelline was preceded in death by her parents; and two siblings, Raymond and Grace. Survivors include brothers, William, Clarence, James, Frank, John, Joseph, Thomas and Donald; and sisters, Mary, Theresa, Rosalie, Bernadette, Rita, Lorraine and Connie.

She is adored and also survived by her husband, Joe; children, Dennis (predeceased by Cathy), Christine (Rob), Bill (Regina), Bob (Debi), Kenny (Julie), Ed (Debbie), and Marie (Earl); 21 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren (two more on the way); and five-great-great-grandchildren.

Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.