Ernestine Stout 1926 - 2019

Ernestine Stout passed away August 25, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 92. Ernie was born September 8, 1926, in McLaughlin, South Dakota, the youngest of six daughters born to Philip and Elizabeth Pfeifer.

Ernie graduated from high school in 1939 from the South Dakota School District and moved to Oregon in 1945. She attended a bible college in Portland, Oregon, and Linfield College in McMinnville. After moving to McMinnville, she met and married Loren Stout in 1948, and they had three children.

Ernie worked for many years at Buchanan-Cellers and then First Federal Savings and Loan; she retired from Mac Rental in the early 1990s.

She and Loren loved to play Pinochle, square dance, camping and hunting and being members of Trinity Lutheran Church, and later First Baptist Church.

Ernie enjoyed reading, puzzles, music and traveling. She was also a great cook and enjoyed hosting family gatherings, especially Christmas Eve dinners.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Loren; and her five sisters, Frieda, Helen, Hilda, Christine and Emma.

Ernie is survived by her three children, Judy (Mark) Peterson and Peggy (Eric) Fricke of McMinnville, and Greg (Traci) Stout of Beaverton; grandchildren, Brandon (Morgan) Fricke, Ryan (Dani) Fricke, Scott (Summer) Peterson, Todd (Alese) Peterson, Lauren Stout and Stephen Bohna; and great-grandchildren, Marley, Bentley, June, Ty, Brody, Gabby and Miles.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Evergreen Memorial Park, followed by a Celebration of Life at Michelbook Country Club.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rock of Ages Memory Care Unit in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.