Ernest (Ernie) Lee Johnson 1946 - 2020

On March 28, 2020, Ernie Lee Johnson died of natural causes at Willamette Valley Medical Center. For the past three years, Ernie resided in McMinnville after moving here from Aloha, Oregon.

Shortly after his birth on May 16, 1946, in Mead, Oklahoma, his family moved to Oregon, where Ernie lived, primarily in Washington County, until 2017. His occupation was a tool grinder and machinist; for pastimes he enjoyed the company of friends and relatives and the hobbies of hunting, fishing and gunsmithing. We will miss you. Plans for a celebration-of-life event are pending resolution of the COVID-19 crisis.