Eric Dale Robertson 1972 - 2024

Following an extensive and spirited battle with a rare and aggressive cancer, Eric Dale Robertson of McMinnville, Oregon, passed on September 20, 2024, at age 52. Eric was born in Salem, Oregon, to Glenda (Landauer) and David Robertson. In June 1972, all three moved from Aurora, Oregon, to McMinnville, and two years later, his sister, Connie, was born. Eric attended Memorial and Wascher elementary schools, McMinnville Junior High, and graduated from McMinnville High, Class of 1990. He studied English at Oregon State University, Class of 1995, and earned his Hemodialysis Technician degree with academic honors from Chemeketa in 2014.

Nicknamed “Icky” by Cousin Brian, who couldn’t say Eric, Icky was a joyful child with an outgoing personality and creative imagination. He spent endless hours with Legos and Star Wars. He entertained his sister with puppet shows, creating hidden forts in the blackberries, whispering into walkie-talkies after bedtime, rowing on the pond trying to catch ducks, and burying toys in the giant sandbox their father built (the General Lee and a Stormtrooper were never found again). Not all adventures were the wisest, but all were fun. The mudball fight in the middle of winter was an amazing event for Eric and Connie, but not so adored by their parents when the two entered the house covered in mud.

One of Eric’s first jobs was working for B&G Farms with Brian Silva. Together, they learned that not all gates allowed for vehicle side-mirrors, seatbelt rides were not as safety-oriented as they sounded, and retying broken hotwire together did, shockingly, complete a circuit. Eric went on to work at Spirit Mountain, the City of McMinnville, Meggit and World Class Technologies in McMinnville.

Eric’s above-average IQ fueled his sense of humor and clever thinking that he used to create original board games, short stories, and role-playing adventures, a few of which he attempted to publish. He enjoyed painting miniature figurines, astronomy, computers, playing disc golf, reading Stephen King, the Muppets, science fiction, Peanuts comics, Calvin & Hobbes, Star Trek, Dr. Who, hot sauce tasting, spicy foods, fresh seafood, and classic rock. He was passionate about proper grammar and spelling and was amused by wordplay. Although not a gardener, he adored the rural space he called home, the family pets, food cultivated and preserved by his parents, and he looked forward to Friday night dinner at Mom and Dad’s. Eric delighted in gaming with friends, movies on the big screen, and hosting weekly movie and game nights from a multitude of genres.

Eric was loyal, accepting, kind, considerate, thoughtful, and generous to a fault. He was a son, brother, nephew, godfather, grandson, cousin, caregiver, co-worker, and friend. He always complimented meals by stating, “That was really good!” and he departed quoting Animaniac’s Mindy, “Okay, I love ya, buh-bye!” Eric is loved deeply, and his presence will be missed.

Eric is survived by his parents and sister, Dave, Glenda, and Connie Robertson of McMinnville; cousins, Anne Lane (Corey) of McMinnville, Brian Parr (Suzi) of Brush Prairie, Washington; and aunts and uncle, Avis Reddaway of Salem and Dennis Parr (Sandra) of McMinnville. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Margaret Robertson, and Delbert and Aleen Parr.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. November 9, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eric D. Robertson to: Friends of McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams Street, McMinnville, OR 97128.

