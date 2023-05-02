Erasmo "Raz" Garcia 1952 - 2024

Erasmo “Raz” Garcia passed away peacefully at home in Dayton, Oregon, with his family by his side, on November 4, 2024, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 72.

Erasmo was born August 11, 1952, in Victoria, Texas, the youngest of eight children. In 1965, after traveling through various states doing farm work, Erasmo and his family settled in Dayton. From a young age, Erasmo worked in the fields with his family while also pursing his education. He graduated from Dayton High School in 1972.

Erasmo was the first in his family to attend college and became a proud Linfield College graduate. In 1974, he met the love of his life, Esperanza. They married on September 25, 1976, in Salem, Oregon. Together they had three daughters, Angela, Crystal, and Veronica, and made their home on a hillside in the beautiful Willamette Valley wine country.

Erasmo worked for Hewlett-Packard for 20 years, then as a youth counselor for a local nonprofit agency and insurance agent before going back to the technology sector. Erasmo enjoyed living in the country and loved working in his yard, especially riding tractors and mowing his lawn, which he took great pride in. He loved sports, especially football (Go, Seahawks!) and was very patient in explaining the game to his daughters so they could watch it with him on Sundays. Mostly, he loved spending time with his daughters and enjoyed taking road trips and exploring nature’s beauty with Esperanza.

Ever kind and warmhearted, Erasmo was a devoted husband, a loving father, a selfless son, a fun uncle, a caring brother, and the best grandpaw. He is much loved and will be greatly missed.

Erasmo is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Esperanza; daughters, Angela (Chris), Crystal, and Veronica; sisters, Elvira (Juan), Rita, and Isabel (Candelario); brothers, Atanacio “Tano,” and Francisco (Susana); and granddogs, Nacho and Chapito. Erasmo was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Isabel Garcia; brother and best friend, Thomas Garcia Sr.; sister, Josefa “Josie” Vigil; half-brothers, Mateo Garcia and Natividad Garcia; and granddog, Jerry Garcia.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 14, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, with a rosary to follow.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, with interment and reception to follow.

Memorial donations may be made to Homeward Bound Pets Humane Society, hbpets.org, or to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.