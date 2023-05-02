Endres::4

Bunnies banished

I read Nathan Ecker’s Dec. 5 article about the Linfield experience with interest, especially his reflections on the campus bunnies.

This was close to my heart as I, my family and other regular walkers of the campus had developed a relationship with the bunnies. Students and staff also seemed to enjoy their presence.

In the article Nathan, wondered what happened to the Linfield bunnies. He also asked how they fared in the winter.

Here’s what I know:

They survived on campus for several years, until the grounds supervisor decided to remove them this past August.

We contacted him to ask if he would give them to us instead. He said he would, but did not follow through.

Rumor has it they were taken to a farm outside of Amity.

We asked the associate vice president for facilities administration about them, hoping to learn their location so we could see about adopting them. We were essentially told we had no standing in the school’s decisions concerning private arrangements.

There is much more to this story, but not for this venue.

Not a day goes by that I wonder about their plight. Anyone who has ever lost a pet knows full well the feeling of loss and worry about their wellbeing.

Albert Endres

McMinnville