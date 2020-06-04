End of an era as McMinnville 'Penney's' set to close

News-Register file photo##[Original caption, April 8, 1960] Store Remodeled But Quality Unchanged Not The Same -- Penny's in McMinnville no longer shows this yellow and black tile to the public. Renovated store exterior is a brown shade of enamel porcelain. Doors were converted to a large center double door, windows were enlarged.

For the first time in over a century, McMinnville will soon be without a JCPenney store.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., doing business as JCPenney, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 15. Today it announced its "first step in implementing its store optimization strategy," with the permanent closure of 154 outlets, including the one in McMinnville.

"Penney's" was a fixture of downtown McMinnville from 1919 to 1995, located at the corner of Third and Evans Street in the building now occupied by Pinot Vista, Inner Oasis and other businesses. It then made the move to its current location in the McMinnville Plaza mall in northwest McMinnville.

In the late 1980s, a delegation from McMinnville Downtown Association went to the Penney regional property headquarters in Anaheim, California, to lobby for the company to keep its downtown location. They signed a new 5-year lease, but then went forward with development of the mall location, as it had done throughout the country.

The company said today that liquidation will begin following entry of an order at the June 11 hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”

Ms. Soltau continued, “We will remain one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers as we continue to operate a majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want. As of June 4, 2020, we have reopened nearly 500 stores since government officials have eased COVID-19 restrictions and we look forward to opening more. We are excited to welcome back our customers and associates at these locations, and we will continue to take actions to be best positioned to build on our over 100-year history.”

Other JCPenney locations closing in Oregon are Bend, Roseburg and Salem.

In a 2012 column, News-Register columnist Elaine Rohse (Rohse Colored Glasses) wrote:

"Sometimes I get homesick for 'Old McMinnville,' when coffee drinkers gathered mornings and afternoons at Thrifty Drug on Third Street to check on the pulse of the town.

"There, you’d probably find Rex Haynie, manager of J. C. Penney, then on Third Street; Virgil Hicks, manager of Montgomery Ward, where Boersma’s is now; and Jim Godwin, Safeway manager at 442 N.E. Baker, where Amish buggies and horses often waited in the parking lot. Arriving shortly would be Phil Bladine from the News-Register; Glen Macy, Macy & Son Funeral Directors; Norm Scott, Scott’s Funeral Chapel; Bob Mattecheck of the theater family,; and Wally Wright, Central Heating. ...

But now I have recovered from my bout of 'Old McMinnville' homesickness. The antidote? I walked down Third Street and noted how beautifully the 2012 McMinnville has matured."