By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Employees say county not taking pandemic seriously

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Christmas has Talons

You guys are hysterical you have a veritable forest of attack pomeranians ready to chew off the shoelaces of any non union loving elected officials. Oh well you've type cast as non essential reading and like many I am just waiting to watch your karma garden grow.

Now for real news.
https://time.com/5816239/children-coronavirus/

https://www.statnews.com/2020/03/17/a-fiasco-in-the-making-as-the-coronavirus-pandemic-takes-hold-we-are-making-decisions-without-reliable-data/?fbclid=IwAR31NOjvizf47uZ3RFsP_aOdU75

https://nypost.com/2020/03/31/covid-19-death-rate-lower-than-previously-reported-study/?fbclid=IwAR2bp5He_dFvfSZqQhR7KejzgOwUGhSa49-EYAtL3J00HbCgbOs2hfeyRUs

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8187879/Multiple-coronavirus-patients-mistakenly-transferred-New-York-hospital-ship.html?ITO=applenews



  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable