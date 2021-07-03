Elyse Ellen Caspers 1985-2021

Elyse Ellen Caspers lost her battle with Type 1 diabetes on July 3, 2021. Elyse graduated from McMinnville High School in 2003 and attended Portland State University. She enjoyed snowboarding, movies, bike riding, traveling, painting love rocks, and her kitty, Greta. Elyse was kindhearted and hilarious; she enjoyed giving gifts to friends and family. She was also charitable in her support for people in need.

Elyse is lovingly remembered by her parents, Jim and Nancy Caspers; her sister, Zane Caspers and partner Mark Kruse; her sister, Quinn Caspers Duder and husband Joshua Duder; nephews, Hudson, Knox and Magnuson; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many friends.

A celebration of life will be held at her family home for friends and family at 4 p.m. on her birthday, August 2, 2021. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.