Elmer Lyle Christensen 1930 - 2020

Elmer Lyle Christensen was called home to be with Jesus on November 21, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 90. Elmer was born March 8, 1930, in McMinnville to Mary (Hansen) and Henry Christensen.

Elmer graduated from Amity High School in 1949 and served in the National Guard. He married Virginia Lynch in 1950. The couple lived in Amity and owned and operated the Amity Food Market for 12 years. Elmer enjoyed a long career as a volunteer firefighter, eventually serving as the fire chief of Amity, Estacada and Newberg. He was an active member and past president of the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association.

Elmer lost Virginia to cancer in 1975. He married Ivy Mullen in 1975, and they divorced in 1983. In 1984, after becoming reacquainted with high school classmate Deloris Jones Davis, the couple married and settled in Newberg. Elmer and Deloris loved to travel in their RV across the U.S. and Canada, and spent many winters in the Indio/Palm Springs area of California. Hawaii was another favorite destination.

A lifelong fisherman, Elmer enjoyed fishing on East Lake with his son, Steve, and grandsons. He was proud of his Danish heritage and enjoyed seeing his cousins at the annual family picnic. A loving father always ready with advice if needed, he enjoyed visits from his grandchildren and sitting for four-generation pictures with his 13 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle man with an easy laugh and smile.

Elmer leaves behind wife Deloris of McMinnville; son, Steve (Jan) of McMinnville; daughters, Susan Retka (Darrell) of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and Laurie Tilton (Dave) of Portland; grandchildren, Nic Christensen (Mandy), Eric Christensen (Amanda), Allison Spence (Cory), Joshua Retka (Claire), Jennifer Stembridge (Justin), Kristen Williams (Scott), and Andrew Morrisey (Janina); step-children, Bruce, Carla and Tracy Davis; and step-grandchildren, Danielle, Darren and Devyn Davis. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl and Marvin; sister, Leona Kirkwood; and wife, Virginia.

Private services were held with a public memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association or to your local fire department.