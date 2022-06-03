Elmer H. Parker 1928 - 2022

On January 9, 1928, Elmer H. Parker, the first child of Oscar and Alice (Young) Parker, was born on Bills Street in McMinnville Oregon.

He graduated from Columbus Elementary, McMinnville High School and Linfield College. Elmer started hauling logs and serving as a volunteer fireman right after high school; he was a member of the M.F.D. for 63 years. In 1957, he married Norma Blanchard Parker. They shared their life together for 65+ years. Their son, Scott Parker, was born in 1959, and their daughter, Susan Parker Sanders, was born in 1964. Elmer and Norma have ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Elmer was an expert fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He loved the outdoors and focused his career on the timber industry. He was a devoted member and past president and secretary of the Yamhill County Small Woodlands Association. In 2002, he was chosen Tree Farmer of the Year. He built a cedar cabin on his Clatsop County tree farm and a pond and shelter on his Sheridan tract. He served many hours as a Master Woodland Manager and was committed to reforestation and timber preservation. Elmer was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elmer is survived by his wife, Norma; his sister, Grace Dreher; his son, Scott, and (Isabel) Parker and their children, Gabriela Parker, Chelsea (Eric) Coronel, Jeremy, Daniel, and Stephanie Parker; and his daughter, Susan Parker Sanders, (Todd) and their children, Katie (Luke) Houston, Chris (Brittany) Sanders, Kelsie (Patxi) Shortsleeve, and Camille and Cory Sanders. Elmer’s seven great-grandchildren are Parker, Asher, and Elle Houston; Cambrie, Presley, and Romey Sanders; and Logan Enzo Coronel.

Elmer’s celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to OSWA or the McMinnville Fire Department.