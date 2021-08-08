Ellen "Louise" Blackwell 1928 - 2021

Ellen "Louise" Blackwell passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021, at the age of 93. She was born May 18, 1928, in Sheldon, Missouri, to parents Ida May and Oral Barker. At a young age, her family moved to Willamina, Oregon, where she lived for most of her life. Louise spent her golden years with her companion, Chan Mendenhall, until his passing in 2014.

Louise was loving referred to as "Grandma Great" by her grandchildren. She was an avid knitter and enjoyed social visits with her many friends and family members.

She loved to cook and would make large meals for anyone who happened to drop by.

Louise was preceded in death by Chan Mendenhall; siblings, Roy and Rudy Barker, Thelma Freeman, Lola Lord, and George Norris. She will be remembered by her daughter, Kathy Smith (Doug); granddaughters, Lisa Menefee, Jamie Paredez and Katie Arnold; plus many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Louise will be laid to rest at Buck Hollow Cemetery in Willamina, Oregon.