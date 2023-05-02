Ellen Grawl 1948 - 2024

Ellen Grawl, nee Finkenbiner, arrived on a rainy November day, November 29,1948, and left on a windy, rainy November evening, November 29, 2024.

She was a good cook and a beloved cookie baker, an organic gardener, a reader, a traveler, an owner of happy pets, a dancer and practitioner of Tai Chi. She enjoyed working with youngsters at her son's school. She was also a rapscallion, a pundit, a bohemian and a lover of words, all of which her family will greatly miss. Ellen now rejoins her husband, John, and son, Matt, after her long battle with Parkinson's.

Though she will be much missed, we are glad she is now released to fly free with them.