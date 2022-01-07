Elizabeth (Betty) Z. Rowland 1934 - 2022

Elizabeth (Betty) Rowland, 87, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away January 7, 2022, at home with her daughter, Linda, by her side.

She was born July 17, 1934, the daughter of U.L. and Louise Ward. She was the sixth of seven children in a very close-knit family. Betty grew up eight miles west of Carlton, on Panther Creek. She is survived by two sisters, Madeline Grabner of Cottage Grove, and Rosemary Bell of Gervais; her two daughters, Sharon Roberts of Vancouver and Linda Barnard of McMinnville; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, and son, David Crossgrove. Roy and Betty were married 61 years.

Betty enjoyed riding horses from an early age and passed on this love of horses to her son, David, and daughter, Linda. She loved camping and fishing and gardening. Her flower garden was always beautiful. Betty loved to laugh and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 2 p.m. January 13, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial in McMinnville.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.