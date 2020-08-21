Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Lissman 1937 - 2020

Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Lissman, born April 1, 1937, died August 21, 2020, surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Betty was the fifth child born to Russel and Louise (Loomis) Smith in Nampa, Idaho. She attended school in King Hill, Idaho, and graduated from Nyssa High School in Nyssa, Oregon. She married James Dayton Lissman on January 15, 1954; they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

Betty worked hard as a carpenter and farmer's wife, mother and school bus driver. Once her kids were in school, she started working for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service in Baker City. She advanced to program supervisor in the state office in Portland, after training in every county in Oregon. Her work was so valued in the USDA that she was sent to Washington, D.C. multiple times a year. After 20 years of service, she was recognized with awards for her exceptional contributions in conservation programs, exemplary service, distinguished achievement and excellence in leadership.

Throughout her life she supported her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in various club and sporting activities.

After retirement, she and James built their dream home in McMinnville, Oregon, volunteered at the McMinnville Library and contributed 1,000 hours to the OSU Master Gardener Program. Betty surrounded herself with not only her children and grandchildren but also numerous others from her school bus route, neighbors and family friends. The house always had a lively crew.

Betty was known for her incredible humor, her collection of a variety of pets and showed her love with baking for family and friends. She also held very high standards for a beautiful home and yard.

Betty is survived by her husband, James of Baker City; son, Charles (Sandy) of Boring; daughter, Barbara (Dennis) Baller of Carlton; son, Lorrin (Sue) of Goldendale, Washington; daughter, Sam (Mike) Sullivan of Baker City; son-in-law, Billy Jimmy of La Grande; brother, Edward (Phyllis) Smith of Parma, Idaho; as well as her 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; two sisters; daughter, Cheri Jimmy; and great-grandson, Cole Satterlee.

Betty was an inspiration and will be greatly missed.

Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Betty may do so to Best Friends (animal shelter) through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com