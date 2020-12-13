Eleanor Angela Beyhan 1932 - 2020

Eleanor Angela Beyhan, 88, died on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon.

The daughter of Anthony and Ann Santoro was born July 8, 1932, in Waterbury, Connecticut. Eleanor enlisted in the United States Air Force as a Communications Cryptologist. She served for four years at Hamilton AFB, California, where she met her husband, Patrick Beyhan, in 1955.

Pat and Eleanor married on February 4, 1956. They spent more than 30 years living in Seaside, California, where they raised four children. Eleanor worked for the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, ultimately retiring as secretary from Monterey High School. After retiring, Pat and Eleanor moved to McMinnville in 2003.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Santoro, also of Waterbury.

Eleanor is survived by her husband, along with their children, Kenny and his wife, Kathy; Tom and his wife, Michele; Sharon and her husband, Bob; and Patti and her husband, Jesse. Eleanor also had three grandchildren, Heather, Julianne and Patrick; and three great-grandchildren, Clara, Isla and Cooper.

A private service will be held Friday, December, 18, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church.