Eighth annual Ham Fam Run

The eighth annual Ham Fam Harvest Fun Run & Walk – A Turkey Trot tradition in McMinnville since 2012 – is set for Thanksgiving morning November 28. The 5K fun run and 2K fun walk begin at 9 a.m. at 333 NW 9th St. in McMinnville.

Event organizers collect a suggested $6 or three cans of food per person – your entry fee or canned food will benefit YCAP (Yamhill Community Action Partnership) Regional Food Bank.

Volunteers are needed.

The course provides a family-friendly, safe and enjoyable experience for runners/walkers of all ages.

Pre-registration not required.

For information, contact 503-472-4243 or michaelandlaurahampton@gmail.com. .