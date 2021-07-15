Egon W. (Ivan) Voigt 1931 - 2021

Ivan Voigt passed away peacefully on July 15, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born September 22, 1931, in Sassenhagen, Germany, to Willi and Alma (Koepp) Voigt. In 1945, he and his family were forced to flee the advancing Russian Army, and after six weeks traveling by horse and wagon, they were able to settle in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. While in Germany, he worked as an apprentice to farmers.

He immigrated to the United States with his family in 1953 via the SS Italia, where they joined other family members in Willamina, Oregon. In 1959, he moved to Newport, Oregon, where he met Bonnie Young. They married in 1960 and moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where they raised their three daughters; they were married for almost 61 years. In 1973, Ivan reached his goal of becoming a United States citizen. On a visit to Philadelphia, he was given the privilege of touching the Liberty Bell, an opportunity not afforded to many people.

In McMinnville, Ivan worked with Ish Duckett Janitorial Service, Skyline Homes and retired after 24 years with Archway Cookie Company.

Family was important to him; he not only loved and cared for his wife and daughters, he was also dedicated to his siblings and the care of his parents. Through these actions he instilled a love of family in all of us.

He enjoyed road trips locally and throughout the United States, exploring many historical sites. A 50th anniversary trip to Italy with his wife and daughters was the highlight of many trips to Europe. After his retirement, he discovered a love for wilderness hiking with Bonnie. Together, Ivan and Bonnie hiked trails across many states. In addition, Ivan’s interests included working in his yard and remodeling their home of 56 years.

Ivan’s record collection was extensive, which was a direct result of his love of music. He spent many hours in his music room listening to these records, as well as playing the organ, piano and accordion, all by ear. He was an avid reader and completed the word scramble and word search in the Oregonian every day, and his daughters remember that he frequently included them to help him solve his puzzles.

His family fondly remembers his happy demeaner and his love of life. He was quick to smile and laugh or tell a joke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Vera LeFevbre and Helga Pagel; and his brothers, Helmut Buth and Arno Voigt. Ivan is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his children, Kathie (Stewart) Carter of McMinnville, Michelle Voigt of Missoula, Montana, and Stefanie Voigt (James Greenbaum) of Cottonwood Heights, Utah; and his brother, Horst Voigt of Newberg. He is also survived by five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his many beloved nieces and nephews.

Ivan’s family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Willamette Valley Hospice and Rock of Ages staff and caregivers M.A.I.D.S. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com