Eggs support child abuse prevention

The “Egg My Yard” fundrasiser offers candy filled eggs delivered to donors yards on April 3, the Saturday of Easter weekend. Students will even hide the eggs.

Cost ranges from $30 for 40 eggs to $75 for 10 dozen. Orders must be in by today, March 26.

For more information and orders, call Diane Longaker, at diane@julietteshourse.org or call or text 619-508-1059.