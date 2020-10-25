Edwin O. Harris 1944 - 2020

Edwin O. (Eddie) Harris, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at home with his family by his side, at the age of 76.

Ed is survived by his wife, Vicky Harris; his children, Justin Harris (Shannon) of McMinnville, Christy Coyle of Phoenix, Arizona, and Shannon Briley of McMinnville; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Jean Hawes; and brothers, Russel Peterson (MaryAnne) and Lynn Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents and his Uncle Ed Hanke and Aunt Wanda Hanke.

Ed was born July 4, 1944, to parents Darwin and Sadie Alyce Harris in Portland, Oregon. He moved to Kansas for a few years before moving back to McMinnville, where he graduated from Mac High in 1963. He joined the Navy after graduation and served two tours in Vietnam on the USS Frank E. Evans and the USS Bonnehomme Richard. In 1969, he met and married the love of his life, Vicky Saxon. The couple had two children together. Ed had one daughter from a previous marriage. Ed worked at Champion Plywood Mill in Willamina and then worked at Zieman in McMinnville. After a short time at Zieman, he started driving a truck, which he loved to do. He drove for himself and for various other companies. Ed drove a truck for 40 years before retiring in 2007. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the McMinnville Fire Department. He liked to camp, hunt and loved watching his children play football, baseball and softball. Ed avidly enjoyed watching football, whether in person or on TV.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. November 13, 2020, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking memorial donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation, in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors.