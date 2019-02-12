Edward Alfred Reed - 1934 - 2019

On Tuesday, February 12, 2019, Edward Alfred Reed went home to be with the Lord.

He was born January 26, 1934, in Vancouver, Washington. He worked for the Oregon State Highway for many years, along with the paper mill in Salem. He also worked for Taylor Lumber in Sheridan, from where he retired. He met and then married Donna Jean Sohn on June 25, 1954, and had five children.

Edward was preceded in death by his son, Rodney. Surviving family members include his wife of 64 years, Donna; sons, Mark and Greg (spouse Donna); daughters, Marchell (spouse Richard) and Shelley (spouse David); nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and being with family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Free Methodist Church in Willamina. A private interment with family will take place.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.