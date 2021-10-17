Edward Alexander Collins 1940 - 2021

Edward Alexander Collins of Albany, Oregon, passed away October 17, 2021. Ed was born July 31, 1940, in Forest Grove, Oregon. After graduating from Yamhill Carlton High School in 1958, he served in the Army National Guard and attended OTI. Ed married Sue in 1960.

Ed was an expert auto mechanic and in the early 1970s became an auto mechanics teacher. Over the next three decades, he taught at Yamhill Carlton High School, Linn-Benton Community College, and McNary High School. Former students often contacted Ed to credit him for their decision to stay in school and helping them on the path to success.

After retirement in 1998, Ed enjoyed woodworking and gardening, taking pride in his fruit trees. He was a member of the Albany Gun Club.

Ed is survived by Sue, his wife of 61 years; daughters, Julie Knowles (Kevin) of Salem, and Brenda Nelson (Bob) of Albany; son, Rusty Collins (Stephanie) of Lafayette, Louisiana; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann DuRette and Margaret Geyman; and brother, Loren Collins. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Ed (Sr.) and Lillian Collins; and brother, Warren.