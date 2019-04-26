Edward A. Asher - 1965 - 2019

Edward A. Asher, age 53, passed away peacefully April 26, 2019, in McMinnville, Oregon. Edward "Ed/Eddie" was born November 6, 1965, to Dave and Georgie (Brown) Asher in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Eddie had a knack for making everyone around him laugh and feel loved. He was a passionate and successful fisherman, woodworker and chef. A simple man, he enjoyed riding his bicycle, being outdoors, caring for animals, the Vikings, hummingbirds and his music loud. Family and friends who knew and loved Eddie will miss him dearly, but will never forget the impact he left on their hearts. Eddie is survived by his son, Bradly; daughter, Cory; brother, Donald; sister, Christy; and his loyal companion, Joey. A celebration of life is planned for a later date where friends and family are welcome to join in remembrance and gratitude of this great man's life.