Edna Pearl (Eckhardt) Wilhelm 1929 - 2019

Edna Pearl Wilhelm, age 90, passed away July 31, 2019, in Springfield, Oregon, after a long struggle with dementia. Edna was born July 22, 1929, in Windsor, Colorado, to William and Pauline Eckhardt (both deceased). In 1944, her family moved to Portland, Oregon, where she and her sister became the first teenagers to work in the downtown Meier & Frank Tea Room, due to a shortage of available workers during the war. She graduated in 1947 from the bookkeeping course of study at the High School of Commerce, with a certificate in bookkeeping and went on to work at a meat market and a hotel supply. On July 2, 1950, she married her sweetheart, Frederick Wilhelm, with whom she celebrated 65 anniversaries. Since Fred’s truck driving took him away from the family for weeks at a time, in 1958 they purchased a farm in Yamhill and moved their family there. During the following years, along with raising a family, Edna helped maintain the farm and took over 13 classes (i.e. cake decorating, calligraphy). In addition, she worked as a church janitor for 25 years and as the bookkeeper for their mushroom compost business. Edna was a member of Yamhill Christian Church and Bethel Baptist Church and a faithful Christian. Edna is survived by her children, Marlene (Rich) Hockema of Springfield; Douglas (Ruthy) Wilhelm of Yamhill; Lynette (Gary) Nelson of McMinnville; and Terry Wilhelm of McMinnville; as well as nine grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan, Chad, Darci, TJ, Cody, Holly, Tracy and Cory; and eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way, Rowan, Arik, Ana, Brandon, Addilyn, Savanna, Eli and Zeke--Emma’s ETA 9/10/19; sister, Verna (Al) Kuhn of Portland; sister-in-law, Barbara Smith of Portland; and brother-in-law, Tom (Pat) Wilhelm of Prineville. Edna was predeceased by her husband, Fred; sister, Dorothy Schreiner; and brother, Robert Eckhardt. A memorial service and reception will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Northwest (formerly Newberg) Christian Church, 2315 Villa Road, Newberg, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Karen (Williams) Jones Scholarship Fund, c/o Yamhill-Carlton High School. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com