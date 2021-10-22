Edna Louise Horton 1934 - 2021

On October 22, 2021, at the age of 87, Edna Louise Horton passed away quietly at home.

Edna was born to Albert Edward and Myrtle Pauline (Ammons) Frey in Burns, Oregon, Harney County, and raised on a ranch in Silver Creek Valley near Riley, Oregon.

She attended grade school at SunTech School, then Redmond High School, later earning a GED from Umqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. She loved animals, especially babies ones, snakes excluded! She enjoyed watching her Mom working her fingers in the bowl to make bread. She helped preserve produce her parents exchanged for venison with friends.

Her sense of curiosity, humor, and grit went with her throughout her life. She might say, “A person may be poor, but no one has to be dirty; soap is cheap!" Or, “If it wasn’t for the grace of God, we could be in their shoes.” She was proud to have won an employment discrimination lawsuit. She was a hard worker and enjoyed community projects, meeting new people and making new friends.

Mom was an avid reader with a special interest in stories that included historical events. She also had a love of flowers. Most days you could find small bouquets around her home. She gathered from the garden and made many happy with a gift of flowers received. Baking and canning were joyful therapy for her and she generously shared with others to say “Thank you,” “Hello” or “Welcome."

Edna worked at many different jobs in her lifetime, such as: harvesting potatoes in 100 lb. sacks, waitressing, working on the natural gas pipeline project, ambulance assistance, truck driver, certified aide working in hospitals and nursing facilities.

Edna is survived by her brother, Edward Gene Frey; four daughters, Catherine Morris, Christine Yoder, Patricia Clary and Lauren Herron; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Steven Clary, in 2019.

For those who knew and loved her, we think she would like you to plant a flower, read a book, share a cup of coffee, or do a kind thing for someone, maybe a hug and a smile.

A celebration of Edna's life will be held beginning at 1 p.m. December 11, 2021, at the American Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic Street, McMinnville, Oregon.