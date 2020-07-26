Edith Coy Stringer 1918 - 2020

Edith Coy Stringer died July 26, 2020, at Parkland Village in McMinnville, Oregon. She was 102. She was born March 25, 2018, in Ontario, Oregon. the first of four born to Harriet Wilma Brown and Jesse Horace Brown. Her siblings, David, Doris and Donald, preceded her in death.

After Edith graduated from Ontario High School in 1936, the family moved to the rural community of Bellevue, Oregon. Her parents operated the local mom/pop grocery store and gas station. Edith caught the eye of a local farm boy, Chester “Stub” Stringer, who lived nearby. They were married on September 8, 1938, in Camas, Washington. Their union was blessed with two children, Gene Arthur, born November 16, 1939, and Linda Louise, born April 23,1941. In 1943, they moved to Tillamook, where they operated a dairy farm for a year. In 1945 they moved back to the Bellevue area, where they had purchased a farm.

While she was primarily a homemaker, Edith also ably partnered with Stub in running the farm, often driving the tractor along with him in the fields. She was active in their church and among the wives of local farmers, organizing regular social gatherings and events. They loved to play cards and other games. It was a joy for her to spend time with friends and family.

Edith and Stub were both active members of the First Christian Church in Sheridan. She taught Sunday school for many years. She was a member of the garden club and served on the Yamhill County extension committee. After retirement, they moved to McMinnville and became members of what is now called Northwest Christian Church. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, gardening, fishing, oil painting and traveling in their motor home. Foreign travel to Brazil, Hong Kong and the Philippines were highlights of their lives.

Survivors include a son, Gene Stringer (Janice) of Talent, Oregon; a daughter, Linda Brooks (Leroy) of Washougal, Washington; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International or Samaritan's Purse. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.