October 15, 2019 Tweet

Ed & Doris Thurston - 60th anniversary

Ed and Doris Thurston celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on October 17, 2019. The couple met in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, and eventually married in Grover, Colorado, on October 17, 1959. They moved to Oregon in 1968, where they are currently retired on their 42-acre family farm outside of McMinnville.

Congratulations and much love from Phil, Diana and Joanna!