E. Georgene Tilden 1925 - 2021

Edna "Georgene" Tilden passed away in her home on February 27, 2021, at age 95. She was so loved and had a very eventful life. On her final day, she was surrounded by her daughter, Leslie and husband Carl, her husband Ken, and a dear friend, Margaret Bowen, who came to their home and blessed her with amazing prayers, beautiful scriptures, and spoke lovingly of her long precious life. This was a pivotal point in her final hours that released her to make her journey into the arms of our Heavenly Father. It was a wonderful experience for all.

Georgene was born October 29, 1925, in Newport, Oregon, to Gladys Georgene (Gray) Frink and Virgil Jewell Frink. Her father was a pharmacist and they lived in Newport, Reedsport, Dayton, Corvallis and Philomath before moving to McMinnville in 1943.

Georgene attended Corvallis High School, where she was queen of cheer and Junior class officer. She was very involved in school activities. She attended OSU and moved to McMinnville in 1944. She was beautiful, popular and full of life. Her younger sister lovingly called her a spitfire.

She married Robert F. “Bob” Miller on May 10, 1945, in Amarillo, Texas, while he was an Air Force cadet stationed at the Amarillo Air Force Base. They lived in McMinnville and Northern California, and had four children, Rick, Leslie Anne, Teri and Zola. In 1955, they began managing his father’s store on Third Street, Miller Electric & Appliance. They divorced in 1962.

Georgene worked very hard as a single mom to support her children to grow to adulthood. She worked at Smith Cookie Company, Norwest Fabrics, Inc., McMinnville Hospital, and Dayton Sand & Gravel as a dispatcher for 13 years before retiring. She was a very caring person and was always taking care of someone, including her son, Rick, when he was paralyzed at age 19.

She was married to Ken Keller of Sheridan from May 1972 until he passed away April 1984.

Georgene met and married the perfect man for her, Ken Tilden of Sheridan, on November 13, 1986, at Wallowa Lake, Oregon. They enjoyed 34 years of marriage and fun times traveling in their camper to Alaska, the East Coast, Niagara Falls, and Southwestern states. On one trip from Yuma, Arizona, to the Canadian border, they visited seven National Parks. They have an impressive collection of postcards, photos and wonderful memories from all their travels. They moved to McMinnville about six years ago from his Sheridan place on Wiley Road and enjoyed being in town, going out for dinner and socializing. They were so adorable that on a couple occasions, other diners picked up their dinner tab. Too cute!

Georgene loved her family and friends. She so enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and loved them beyond measure. She cherished their visits. Her favorite activities over her long life were gardening, playing cards, knitting, swimming, hiking, fishing, golfing, bowling, music, etc. She was a wonderful cook and could play the piano by ear. And, oh, how she loved to dance.

She was always involved in the community. She taught swim lessons for the Red Cross Swimming Program, and was very active in the swim club when Tye Steinbach was manager/coach of the pool. All her kids were on the swim team. She was involved in water ballet shows, enjoyed being a Boy Scout leader, was a member of the State Safety Commission under Gov. Hatfield, a lifelong member of her Junior Matrons group, Red Hat Society, and League of Women Voters. In 2012 she was on the Sheridan Days Honored Court.

Georgene attended the United Methodist Church and Coast Hills Community Church. She loved her Bible studies.

Wearing a crown, Georgene was celebrated on her 90th birthday with a gathering of family and friends while being entertained by We Three. She was on Cloud 9! She cherished those memories. Sadly, the pandemic prevented a big gathering for her 95th.

The family is so thankful for the wonderful loving care given to Georgene by Visiting Angels and Providence Hospice group.

Georgene is survived by her husband, Ken Tilden; daughters, Leslie Thompson (Carl) of McMinnville, and Zola Forsstrom (John) of Bay City; sister, Joanne Hughes of Portage, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Kim Langer (Brett) of Beaverton, Corey Thompson (Laura) of Phoenix, Arizona, Rachelle Callaway (Michael) of Tualatin, Raelene Venteicher (Joe) of Celina, Texas, Chad DeRaeve of Phoenix, Marcie Morton of San Francisco, and Sean Morton of Tualatin.

She had 16 great-grandchildren, Parker Langer (Alexis) of Houston, Texas, Harrison Langer of Portland, Brezlyn Langer of Beaverton, Elise, Nick and Christian Thompson of Phoenix, Jacob Sobelman of Salt Lake City, Emily and Chloe Sobelman of San Francisco, Anthony Callaway of Gresham, Chelsea Callaway of Honolulu, with the Navy, Preston and Brennen Callaway of Tualatin, Bryson Green of Celina, and Macie and Gracie Morton of Keizer; two nieces: Lynn Hughes, D.O. (Bob Niedbalski, D.O.) of Tacoma, Washington, and Lori Hughes of Kalamazoo, Michigan; nephew, David Hughes of Indianapolis; great-nephew, Greyson Niedbalski of Tacoma; and great-nieces, Allison and Emma Hughes of Indianapolis. On the Tilden side of the family, Ken had a daughter, Carol; son, Virgil; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Georgene was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Frink; son, Rick Miller; daughter, Teri DeRaeve; and great-nephew, Nick Niedbalski, Ph.D.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit website: www.macyandson.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution c/o Macy & Son to NeuroTherapeutics (for kids), Sheridan Historical Museum or a charity of your choice.

