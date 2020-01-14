Dwain "Buster" Leroy Grissom 1953 - 2020

Dwain "Buster" Grissom passed away January 14, 2020. He was born December 10, 1953, in Claremore, Oklahoma, the son of Dwain A. Grissom and Nora Ann (Forsyth) Grissom.

Buster loved the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, specifically bow hunting, and could be found in the woods riding his bike to his favorite hunting spot. Buster could be seen driving his old blue Ford truck, nicknamed “The Blue Goose,” and when he became stuck in the muck, he would put the truck down by shooting the bedsides; needless to say, the truck looked like Swiss cheese.

Buster was a very easygoing individual who was generous, compassionate and would give you his shirt off his back, even if he didn’t know you. All his friends and family knew Buster as the center of entertainment. He loved to have BBQs throughout the year and made enough food to feed the block.

Buster was dedicated to hard work. Just by listening to an engine, he could tell you what was wrong with it. When it came to his main career as a millwright, he was “The Man." He knew the ins and outs of everything and was respected greatly for it. He spent many years as a master mechanic for the local school bus barn and the city sanitary vehicle fleet. After his master mechanic career, he discovered that millwrighting was more challenging, and chose to pursue it. Buster spent 20 years as a millwright and was just shy of retirement.

Some of his known companies he worked for included Taylor Lumber in Sheridan, Oregon, Profit in Roseburg, Oregon, where he assembled/disassembled sawmills and moved across the United States; an outfit in Monroe, Oregon, that could process the biggest logs on the West Coast, Stimson Lumber in Gaston, Oregon; and most recently, Pacific Wood Preserving in Sheridan, where he shipped telephone poles around the world.

Survivors include his fiancée, Annie; sister, Shyrl Ann Harman (Rudy); his sons, Aaron Christopher Grissom (Angela) and Timothy Clinton Grissom; and grandchildren, Jordan, Brittany and Aaron Jr. Buster was preceded in death by his parents, Dwain and Nora Grissom; and nephew, Lewis Jayroe.

Viewing will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at West Valley Funeral Home, 108 N.W. Lincoln St., Sheridan. Funeral services are at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Sheridan Baptist Church, 643 E. Main, Sheridan. Pastor Jared Schroeder and Al Moore will be officiating.

If you would like to help Buster’s family with funeral expenses, donations can be made at the Wells Fargo Bank in McMinnville, Oregon.

