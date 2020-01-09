Dwain Arthur Grissom 1928 - 2020

Dwain Arthur Grissom, 91, passed away peacefully at 8:30 a.m. January 9, 2020, with family by his side at his residence in Lafayette, Oregon.

Dwain was born July 9, 1928, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, the son of William A. Grissom and Hazel Lela (Cornett) Grissom. He was married to Nora Ann (Forsyth) Grissom for 63 years.

Dwain started his life by quitting school in the 6th grade and hopped inside a boxcar train heading to Inola, Oklahoma, to live with his grandparents on their turkey farm. In May 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he earned the Victory Medal and then was discharged in October of 1947.

On October 21, 1950, Dwain married his wife, Nora Forsyth, in Claremore, Oklahoma. In about 1960, the couple and their two children and moved to California, and then in 1970 to Dayton, Oregon. While living in Dayton, Dwain started work at Dayton Tool Grinding with work partner, David Klass. He also drove log trucks for four years for Gross & Son Logging Company, and later started his own remodeling business out of Sheridan, Oregon.

Dwain and Noral retired in 1989. They started snow-birding back and forth from Oregon to Arizona until 2000, when they finally settled down and made their home in Lafayette.

Dwain was a self-taught tool and cutter grinder. He loved to tinker around and create wood projects for fun and spend time in the deserts of Arizona, metal detecting for hidden treasures. Some of his famous employers included General Electric and Lockheed Martin.

Survivors include his children, son, Dwain Leroy Grissom (Annie); daughter, Shryl Ann Harman (Rudy); grandchildren, Aaron Christopher Grissom (Angela) and Timothy Clinton Grissom; and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Brittany and Aaron Jr.

Dwain was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nora Grissom; brother, Don Grissom; sister, Christine Pittman; and grandson, Lewis Jayroe.

Viewing was from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, Jan 13, 2020, at West Valley Funeral Home, 108 N.E. Lincoln St., Sheridan. Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Sheridan Baptist Church, 643 East Main, Sheridan. Al Moore will be officiating. Dwain will be laid to rest in Green Crest Memorial Park in Sheridan.