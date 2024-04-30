Dustin Court cleaned up, arrests made

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
fiddler
This is baffling. Berchauer is in favor of using the police and jails. Ask yourselves: Has this worked? The odds are 100% that the answer is NO!
How can we take people with no means and punish them for living somewhere?
Here’s a solution: move them to empty space near YCAP, have one mobile unit with showers and one mobile unit with toilets, and put dumpsters onsite.
Maybe these people need to find a little dignity in themselves in order to change? Maybe if we support them rather than PUNISH them they’ll change (maybe a little, but it’s a start).
PUNISHMENT HAS NOT WORKED TO DATE! Stop using tax dollars to jail people. Use other methods - the trailer/dumpster idea, ankle bracelets (for other so-called crimes), etc.
It’s time our systems mature to include everyone. We are all connected. An article in the NR a few months ago stated that 80% of homeless are second or more generation Yamhill families.
Let’s help them, not harm them. Yeah, they have “attitude”, but so do the cops and so does Berchauer!
tagup
Fiddler-I couldn’t agree more… the “whack-a-mole” enforcement strategy hasn’t and never will work.
It’s past time to identify a spot where these people can set up and stay legally.
That would also give law enforcement the ability to address other issues in the city.
mann9936
I also agree with fiddler and with tagup! Why does McMinnville continue to put money and man-hours into dehumanizing these individuals instead of building a "no orlow" barrier campground for them? The problem is NOT going away. Where do they go when they get out of jail? You're making criminals out of people who already have serious problems!
TTT
City funding providing them with a place to reside will just result in the same expensive problems and messes we found on Marsh Lane. We literally provided a city-funded dumpster for them and they still didn't use it.
Furthermore once word spread about the milk and honey provided it will only draw more users.
No thank you! I'd rather pay the Police to keep them moving along.
Bill B
Drove through Marsh Lane this morning. It's as bad as it ever has been. Trash, garbage, RVs everywhere. These folks have absolutely no respect for their surroundings or the rest of us. Do the commenters here really think that setting up a site with facilities will really work? The city tried placing dumpsters on Marsh and it didn't work. To do more is just enabling bad behavior in my opinion. We need to take a tough stance.