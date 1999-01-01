Duane R. Niedzialek 1967 - 2020

Born in Fort Hood, Texas, to Tom and Ursula Niedzialek, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, in the early '70s. Duane went to school there until his parents moved to Alaska in 1984.

Later in life, he started working in the oilfields on the North Slope. He became a pipe fitter and was well-respected by his coworkers; he always had a smile on his face and was very helpful to everyone.

He had very strong ties with his mother and family.

He left behind his mother, sister and her family; Aunt Colleen and family of Washington; Aunt Karen and sons of California; and Eleonore and family in Oregon and Texas.

He loved the Dallas Cowboys, fishing, hunting and all that only Alaska could offer.

He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and coworkers.