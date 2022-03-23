Dayton's Tony Cisneros earns a win at the 3A District tournament. He went on to a 28-0 season and second state title at the 145-pound weight class. Willamina's Mike Fox wins another match -- this on at the district meet. He went to state where he won a second consecutive state title at 160-pounds. Willamina's Mike Fox in action at the district meet, about to pin another opponent. Fox won a second state title at 160 pounds. Dayton's Tony Cisneros prepares to pin a competitor at the district meet. He went on to a 28-0 season and second state title at the 145-pound weight class.

By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • March 23, 2022

Dual threat: Fox, Cisneros perfectly encapsulate Yamhill Valley wrestling

There are no greater representatives of Yamhill County’s vaunted wrestling tradition than Willamina’s Michael Fox and Dayton’s Tony Cisneros. The News-Register’s co-Athletes of the Year perfectly embody what it means to be a successful wrestler in the county.

Both senior athletes are products of tireless training and years of commitment. The pair has spent countless hours on the mat, perfecting their technique in preparation for the grandest stage.

At the OSAA 3A State Championships, Cisneros and Fox cemented their legacies with their second titles. Cisneros claimed a championship at 145 pounds, while Fox emerged victorious at 160.

Their triumphs at state concluded truly inspirational senior seasons. Fox finished his campaign with a 48-1 record. His only loss was to eventual 6A state champion Charlie Evans of Newberg. The Bulldog’s impressive record moved him to first place on the school’s all-time win totals (151).

Cisneros didn’t find as many willing opponents as Fox, but still capped his senior year with a perfect 28-0 mark. He didn’t lose a single match during his final two seasons at Dayton High.

Finishing their high school careers as two-time state champions was a lifelong pursuit. Fox and Cisneros both started wrestling at the tender age of four years old. The Bulldog grew interested in the sport because of the culture surrounding wrestling at Willlamina, while Cisneros ran around the mat room when his cousin, Micah, was dominating athletics in the early 2010s.

Cisneros honored his cousin’s legacy by wearing his singlet during this year’s state final.

The parallels don’t stop there. Both Cisneros and Fox are members of the Salem Elite wrestling club in Albany. They routinely engaged in extra sessions in Albany following their respective high school practices.

Though they are in different weight divisions, their paths have crossed at Salem Elite, and, obviously, during high school duals and tournaments.

Only once did the two actually compete against each other, during a middle school match, and Fox came out on top.

The two celebrated Yamhill County wrestlers recently agreed to a Q & A session with the News-Register, detailing their rise to state champions.

N-R: Michael, what makes wrestling your favorite sport?

MF: Anyone can do it – it doesn’t matter what size you are. If something’s hurt, you use your whole body so you can get around it.

N-R: Did you immediately fall in love with the sport?

MF: It took some time. I started when I was four-and-a-half, and I didn’t have very much success. I got beat all the time.

N-R: Tony, what do you enjoy about wrestling?

TC: It doesn’t get any easier. There’s always more competition. You think you’re at the top, then you travel a little bit and you find someone better than you.

N-R: What aspects of the sport do you enjoy the most?

TC: I really like duals – they’re pretty fun. Everyone is watching you. I do enjoy tournaments more, even though duals are fun. Tournaments are more competitive.

N-R: Have you ever experienced burnout in wrestling?

MF: Yeah, especially if I get hurt. If I go to practice anyway, it can be annoying to wrestle. For the most part, though, I really enjoy the sport.

TC: We have practice five times a week as a team. Then I would go to club practice in Albany a couple times a week. In Albany, it was an advanced group and was more learning for me. At (Dayton’s) practice, I’m doing more teaching than learning. I liked it all.

N-R: Michael, how did head coach Ariah Fasana’s teaching style help you grow?

MF: Personally, I like it. I don’t hear anything when I’m wrestling. I like that he’s quiet because everybody is yelling different things and it can be confusing for some wrestlers. He tells everything we need to know in practice, and then if we don’t do it in a tournament, it’s our problem.

He taught me to never quit. Even if you’re down by a lot of points, you can still win a match. You’re never out of it.

N-R: And what did Coach Rob Henry teach you, Tony?

TC: He’s taught me to slow down and control everything more. Our coaches have shown me the things that work and the things I do that don’t work.

N-R: Michael, how did the Willamina wrestling culture affect you?

MF: I started in the mat club, and it’s definitely a culture in Willamina. Almost everyone wrestles. When I was a little guy, I looked up to those high school guys and wanted to be a state champ like they were.

N-R: Describe your wrestling style, Tony.

TC: I switched it up when I was in high school. When I was younger, I was shorter and smaller so I wrestled more normal. In high school, I grew but didn’t gain a lot of weight. My length had its advantages and disadvantages, so I had to adapt. My coaches told me, “you can do this, and you shouldn’t be able to do this.”

N-R: What do you call your style?

TC: Coach calls it ‘Tony Things’. Don’t try Tony Things; they don’t work.